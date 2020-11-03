Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man shot and killed by police in Puyallup has been identified

A domestic violence suspect fatally shot by police in Puyallup on Sunday has been identified.

Quincy Ivan Bishop, 30, of Carbonado, died of gunshot wounds to the neck, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Buckley police officer, accompanied by a Puyallup officer and at least two sheriff’s deputies, went to the 1700 block of Kilt Court about 9 p.m. Sunday to arrest Bishop on suspicion of domestic violence assault and harassment.

The charges stemmed from an incident earlier in the day.

“At some point the officers encountered the suspect in the roadway near the residence and shots were fired,” according to a news release by the Pierce County Investigation Team, which handles investigations into local police shootings.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators have not said whether Bishop was armed or fired at law enforcement officers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four involved officers and deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service