Man shot and killed by police in Puyallup has been identified

A domestic violence suspect fatally shot by police in Puyallup on Sunday has been identified.

Quincy Ivan Bishop, 30, of Carbonado, died of gunshot wounds to the neck, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Buckley police officer, accompanied by a Puyallup officer and at least two sheriff’s deputies, went to the 1700 block of Kilt Court about 9 p.m. Sunday to arrest Bishop on suspicion of domestic violence assault and harassment.

The charges stemmed from an incident earlier in the day.

“At some point the officers encountered the suspect in the roadway near the residence and shots were fired,” according to a news release by the Pierce County Investigation Team, which handles investigations into local police shootings.

Investigators have not said whether Bishop was armed or fired at law enforcement officers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four involved officers and deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.