Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man fatally shot outside apartment complex near Tacoma is identified

A man fatally shot last week outside an apartment complex near Tacoma has been identified.

Lino C. Shepard, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the neck and chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His brother called 911 about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to report the shooting, which occurred in the 2400 block of 100th Street Court South.

Deputies arrived and found Shepard outside the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the suspected 27-year-old gunman, who was found shortly afterward at an apartment building in Steilacoom.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A sheriff’s SWAT team and Steilacoom police surrounded the building and the suspect surrendered after a brief standoff.

He is expected to be charged with the homicide Monday.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service