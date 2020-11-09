Man fatally shot outside apartment complex near Tacoma is identified

A man fatally shot last week outside an apartment complex near Tacoma has been identified.

Lino C. Shepard, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the neck and chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His brother called 911 about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to report the shooting, which occurred in the 2400 block of 100th Street Court South.

Deputies arrived and found Shepard outside the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the suspected 27-year-old gunman, who was found shortly afterward at an apartment building in Steilacoom.

A sheriff’s SWAT team and Steilacoom police surrounded the building and the suspect surrendered after a brief standoff.

He is expected to be charged with the homicide Monday.