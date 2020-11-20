Officers who fatally man sought in DV case in Puyallup are identified

Three law enforcement officers who fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Puyallup have been identified.

Quincy Ivan Bishop, 30, of Carbonado, was killed Nov. 1 when a Buckley police officer, accompanied by a Puyallup officer and at least two sheriff’s deputies, went to arrest Bishop in the 1700 block of Kilt Court.

He was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence assault and harassment for an incident in Carbonado earlier in the day.

“At some point the officers encountered the suspect in the roadway near the residence and shots were fired,” according to a news release by the Pierce County Investigation Team, which handles investigations into local police shootings.

Investigators later said Bishop was found with a gun in his possession.

No further details about the confrontation have been released.

Law enforcement officers who fired their weapons are Buckley police officer Arthur Fetter, 29, who has been with the department for six years; Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Travis Calderwood, 28, who joined the department nearly two years ago; and Puyallup officer Barclay Tuell, 30, with the department about 2-1/2 years.

All three have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.