Man killed in drive-by shooting in Tacoma has been identified

A 55-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma has been identified and police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspected gunmen.

Gregory Evans died Friday of gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 42-year-old acquaintance was also shot and injured.

The drive-by occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 60th Street.

Police say the victims were standing near their vehicles when a silver or gray Dodge Charger slowly rolled by and someone inside the Dodge opened fire before driving away.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects are described as a dark-skinned Black man in his 20s with twists in his hair, and a light-skinned Black man in his 20s with light-colored eyes and hair worn in a ponytail.

The getaway car is believed to be a silver or gray Dodge Charger from 2011 to 2014 with black wheels and chrome or silver edges.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).