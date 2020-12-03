Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Man fatally shot in Tacoma motel room has been identified

A man fatally shot in a Tacoma motel room last weekend has been identified.

Joshua Moore-Hughes, 32, died Sunday of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Ofice.

Police have not yet arrested anyone for the homicide, which occurred about 9:50 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

A woman called 911 to report the shooting but no one was at the scene when officers arrived.

Moore-Hughes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

