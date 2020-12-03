Man arrested on suspicion of shooting homicide at Tacoma motel, police say

A man was fatally shot inside a Tacoma motel room on South Hosmer Street on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police arrested a suspect Thursday in the Tuesday slaying of a man at a Tacoma motel.

The 33-year-old man, whose identity was not released by police, was taken into custody by detectives and booked into the Pierce County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In Tuesday’s homicide, Joshua Moore-Hughes died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moore-Hughes, 32, was shot about 9:50 a.m. at the motel in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A woman called 911 to report the shooting, but no one was at the scene when officers arrived.

