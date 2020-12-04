Police arrest man for fatal shooting at Tacoma homeless encampment

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting near a homeless encampment in Tacoma.

Police were called to the encampment near Sixth Avenue and South M Street about 7:40 p.m. Thursday by several people who heard gunshots.

They found a 38-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been publicly identified.

As detectives were investigating the scene, the 33-year-old man approached them to advise he’d been involved in the incident.

He was interviewed at the police station and early Friday was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Pierce County prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision on the case Monday.

This is the second homicide at a Tacoma homeless encampment this year.

On Aug. 15, Terrance Wilkins was fatally shot in the 6600 block of South Alaska Street by three masked men who tried to rob a group of unhoused people.

A confrontation led to Wilkins being shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

In Thursday’s homicide, which is the 30th homicide in the city this year, witnesses reported seeing people use baseball bats to beat homeless people, according to local homeless advocacy groups. Two women were reportedly hospitalized with injuries.

The police department has not released details about the incident and has not confirmed whether baseball bats were involved in the confrontation.

The incident at the encampment prompted government leaders and advocacy groups to speak out.

Megan Capes, co-chair of Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America, said the shooting was horrific and demonstrated a dire need for the city to take immediate action in finding shelter for unhoused community members.

“Everyone deserves safety and a place to call home without fear of violence,” she said.

Pierce County Councilman Marty Campbell tweeted about the attack Friday morning, saying, “My heart breaks for them. This is unacceptable. We need safe sheltering locations provided all across our county.”

Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective is holding a vigil for the victim at 7 p.m. Friday where he was killed at the corner of Sixth Avenue and South M Street. Those who attend are encouraged to bring candles, flowers and signs.

