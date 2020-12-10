Authorities identify man killed after truck struck tree in Tacoma

A man died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a suspected drunken driver crashed into a tree in Tacoma. Tacoma Police Department

A man who died Monday after the truck he was riding in struck a tree in Tacoma has been identified.

Gilbert Silva Garcia, 51, of Steilacoom, died of multiple blunt force impact injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was the passenger in a pickup truck that clipped another truck Monday night near Pacific Avenue South and South 61st Street.

Police say the driver hit the back rear bumper of another vehicle traveling east on Pacific Avenue, lost control, careened across all the lanes and struck a tree.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Police believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.