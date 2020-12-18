Pedestrian killed crossing the street in Parkland has been identified

A man was killed crossing 112th Street South in Parkland on Dec. 8, 2020. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A man hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Parkland has been identified.

Armando Murillo-Espinoza, 48, of Tacoma, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was struck just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 near 112th Street East and 5th Avenue East.

Murillo-Espinoza was about halfway across the 112th Street East when a westbound van hit him, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

His teenage son, who was with him, was not injured.

The driver of the van was a 77-year-old man who told deputies he was unable to stop in time.

It was dark and rainy at the time of the crash, which sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said may have contributed to the accident.