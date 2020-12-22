Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to child rape for sex with 11-year-old

A Pierce County woman who pleaded guilty to child rape for having sex with an 11-year-old on her husband’s lacrosse team has been sentenced.

Superior Court Judge Matthew Thomas sentenced Su Hyon Dillon to 10 years to life Friday, according to court records. As part of a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative, the parties agreed she must serve a year of that in confinement, with the rest suspended. Such sentences allow offenders who meet certain requirements to serve time out of custody while getting treatment.

Dillon, 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree child rape and second-degree child rape last month. She has no prior criminal history.

Charging papers said some of the abuse, which started in 2014, happened at Dillon’s home near Puyallup and at a hotel while the team was traveling.

The boy came forward about the abuse during a counseling session, and his mother called the Sheriff’s Department last year.

“The defendant was the wife of his coach and considered the team mom,” the declaration for determination of probable cause said.

When Dillon spoke with police, according to the probable cause statement: “She said she was the adult and should have known better.”

Among other conditions of the sentence, Dillon will be required to register as a sex offender.