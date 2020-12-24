Teen girl killed after car shears power pole in Tacoma and catches fire is identified

A 15-year-old died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, when the car she was riding in sheared a pole power pole, flipped and caught on fire in Tacoma. Tacoma Police Department

Officials have identified a teenage girl who died when the car she was riding in sheared a power pole in Tacoma, flipped and caught fire.

Hannah Elizabeth Lindemeier, 16, of Kent, died of blunt head trauma, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was one of four teens in the car when it crashed about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Marine View Drive.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, is suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana and speeding. He sustained minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

He has not been arrested. Prosecutors are reviewing possible charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and DUI.

Police say the vehicle was traveling northwest when the driver lost control, and the car crossed the center line, went through the power pole, flipped over and caught fire.

Passersby called 911.

Seriously injured in the crash after being thrown from the vehicle were a boy and a girl, both 17.