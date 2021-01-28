Man killed by Pierce County deputy outside Graham mobile home is identified

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A man fatally shot by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy has been identified.

John Eric Ostbye, 50, of Tacoma, died Monday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Someone called 911 about 11 p.m. to report Ostbye was waving around a .22 caliber pistol after fighting with his father at the Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park.

The caller then reported that the gun had been taken away from Ostbye, but he was looking for the weapon.

When deputies arrived, Ostbye was allegedly shouting at his father.

It was not immediately clear what father and son were fighting about.

All the details leading up to the shooting were not immediately released, but deputies advised dispatchers they were dealing with an “uncooperative male,” according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which is looking into the police shooting.

Shortly afterward, deputies reported shots had been fired and that Ostbye had a knife, investigators said.

Ostbye was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy who fired was placed on paid administrative leave. He has not been publicly identified.

Guns and a knife were recovered from the scene, according to PCFIT.