WA Proud Boys member charged in connection to Capitol riots might have Puget Sound ties

A Washington state Proud Boys member charged and arrested Wednesday in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots might have Puget Sound ties.

“Ethan Nordean, aka Rufio Panman, 30, of Washington state, was charged by criminal complaint in federal court in the District of Columbia with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; aiding and abetting, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison; and knowingly entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

A public records search of Nordean’s name turned up addresses east of Auburn, and a recent New York Times article reported that Nordean was from Auburn.

“According to charging documents, Nordean is the self-described ‘Sergeant of Arms’ of the Seattle Chapter of the Proud Boys, a group self-described as a ‘pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,’” the press release said.

“It is alleged that Nordean was observed marching at the front of a group of known Proud Boys shortly before the riot began. It is further alleged that Nordean was among those who entered the U.S. Capitol building after rioters, including certain persons associated with the Proud Boys, forced entry into the Capitol by means of destruction of Federal property. It is also alleged that Nordean was near the front of the crowd of rioters, who collectively approached, confronted, and vastly outnumbered Capitol Police.”

