Man fatally shot at Tacoma after-hours club has been identified

A man fatally shot at an after-hours nightclub in Tacoma last weekend has been identified.

Terrance Paige, 29, of Kent, died of Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of East McKinley Avenue inside a building whose owner was warned in early December that a permit is required for large groups to assemble there.

Officials say the owner ignored an order to cease operations.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the business.

Paige was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting.

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).