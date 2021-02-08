Tacoma club linked with fatal shooting violated ‘cease operations’ order from city

A private club linked to a fatal shooting over the weekend had been ordered to cease operations by the city of Tacoma a month earlier.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business in the 3600 block of East McKinley Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday. One man was found inside the building and declared deceased at the scene. Three others were treated at the hospital for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tacoma police said the shooting appeared to have occurred at an after-hours club being run out of one of the units of the building.

The city issued a summary suspension of the business license for Gatekeepers Minority Military Veterans Private Club in early January. The club was operating out of the building at 3634 E. McKinley Ave., according to documents shared by the city’s Tax and Licensing Office.

According to a letter to the club’s owner Jan. 8, city staff met with the business owner Dec. 9 to discuss what steps needed to be taken to “operate the business safely and lawfully from the location.” A fire department representative told the owner Dec. 24 that a building permit is required to allow for assembling large groups of people in the building, according to the letter. On Jan. 5, staff received copies of police reports about an event at the location Dec. 31 that involved alcohol sales and a large congregation of people, causing noise complaints.

The reports led to suspension of the business license due to “unlawful occupancy.”

The city received reports on Jan. 12, after the order was issued, that the business was not in compliance with the posted suspension and issued a $250 civil penalty for the violation, said spokesperson Maria Lee via email.

In an update on Monday, Lee said the summary suspension was upheld by a hearing examiner on Feb. 1 and the business has 10 days to appeal.

Neighbors complained to the city and police over noise and frequent congregations of people at the building. Some have reported hearing gunshots.

At the time, Tyrone Henderson, who is listed on state documents as the club’s owner, told The News Tribune the private club is not a nightclub and is meant to provide services like mentoring and job help for military veterans. He previously told The News Tribune that allegations of selling alcohol and assaults stemming from his club are not true.

Reached by phone Monday, Henderson said he was working with detectives but that he had no comment regarding Saturday’s events.