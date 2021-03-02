Man killed for parking in vacant lot, throwing liquid ‘had it coming,’ shooter’s brother says

A man was fatally shot on a vacant lot in Parkland late Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

There was a history of confrontation between a Parkland man and the person he shot to death for parking in a vacant lot, records say.

Kenneth Salazar, 45, lived in a rented home in the 13400 block of C Street South. A fence separated the home from an empty grass and gravel lot owned by the Dryer Masonic Center. The lot is used for overflow parking.

Shortly before midnight Sunday, a 30-year-old man and his girlfriend parked their van on the lot, allegedly to smoke marijuana.

Salazar and his brother went outside to confront the man, who died after Salazar allegedly shot him in the face.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

On Tuesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Salazar with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

Salazar allegedly told dispatchers that he shot the victim because the victim threw a cup of urine at him and he thought it was a gun.

Forensic experts were unable to determine what the liquid was. The victim’s girlfriend said he was carrying a soda when he got out of the van.

Charging papers give this account of the shooting:

The victim and his girlfriend had encountered Salazar once or twice before the homicide. In one of the incidents, one of the Salazar brothers approached the woman as she ate a salad and told her she was trespassing. He filmed her and had a handgun visible inside his sweatshirt, records say.

Salazar’s brother, who filmed Sunday’s confrontation and shooting, made antagonizing remarks to sheriff’s deputies and said the victim “had it coming,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

“His comments included telling the deputies that they were violating their rights, and claiming that the incident was the fault of the Sheriff’s Department because they had ‘refused to do anything,’” according to charging papers.

Investigators reviewed the cell phone video from Salazar’s brother, where the brothers can be heard telling the victim he needs to leave because he’s trespassing, and the victim insists he’s not doing anything wrong.

The victim then apparently threw a cup of liquid at the Salazars and almost immediately a shot rang out.

Salazar’s brother told investigators he thought the victim was reaching for a weapon after throwing the liquid, and he reached for his own gun to shoot him, but Salazar was quicker.

The victim was not armed.

“The cell phone video provided by (Salazar’s brother) does not support his version of events,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Investigators also suspect Salazar’s brother might have deleted video surveillance footage from two cameras on the outside of their home.

A deputy mistakenly allowed Salazar’s brother into the home after the shooting, presumably to use the bathroom. When investigators checked the hard drive for footage of the shooting, they discovered a nearly four-hour gap in the recording that did not start again until after 911 had been called.

Salazar has a prior felony conviction in Ohio from 1999 for two counts of robbery, so prosecutors said they may later add a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.