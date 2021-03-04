Man suspected in fatal shooting at Tacoma after-hours club arrested

A man suspected of shooting four people, killing one, at an after-hours nightclub in Tacoma was arrested Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody by the South Sound Gang Task Force and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

The shooting took place Feb. 6 in the 3600 block of East McKinley Avenue inside a building whose owner had been warned that a permit is required for large groups to assemble there.

The owner ignored the order to cease operations, according to city officials.

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting, which killed 29-year-old Terrance Paige of Kent.

A 28-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were also injured in the shooting.