Man fatally shot at South Hill party has been identified

A man shot to death at a South Hill party has been identified.

Victor Zuniga, 22, of Tacoma, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting happened Feb. 28 in the 12100 block of 105th Avenue Court East, where about 70 people gathered for a get-together. Most appeared to be under 21, neighbors said.

Witnesses said a fight started in the street and eight to 12 shots were fired.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, there were about 20 cars in the cul-de-sac and the scene was chaotic. They moved Zuniga out of the street to render medical aid because they weren’t sure if the shooter was still present.

Zuniga was taken to an area hospital, where he died. An 18-year-old man later was dropped off at a hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Detectives have not released information about what started the fight.

The Zuniga family started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs.

“His death was unexpected and it’s been very painful for the family,” according to the fundraising page. “No one wants to go to sleep and wake up one morning to the news of a son, brother, cousin not coming home anymore. It’s been a tragedy and he will be missed tremendously.”