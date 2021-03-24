Woman shot, killed by her son in University Place has been identified

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alpine Vista apartments in the 2400 block of 70th Avenue West on March 19 and found the woman dead inside her home. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A woman shot to death by her son in their University Place apartment has been identified.

Elizabeth Marie Manley, 43, died Friday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alpine Vista apartments in the 2400 block of 70th Avenue West and found Manley dead inside her home.

They arrested her 22-year-old son, Corey Manley. He pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder.

Charging papers give this account:

Corey Manley told investigators his mother was drunk and berating him for not washing his hands after using the restroom, so he went to his bedroom.

His mom allegedly banged on the door and yelled before coming into the room and throwing a popcorn tin and cookies at him.

Corey Manley picked up a handgun off his desk and told his mother he’d shoot her if she threw anything else or took one step toward him, records say.

When Elizabeth Manley stepped forward, her son fired seven rounds. He then called 911.

Detectives recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from the bedroom.

Corey Manley told investigators his mother was an alcoholic and had verbally abused him his entire life.