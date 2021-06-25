Embattled Pierce County sheriff’s drug unit headed back to streets with new focus

A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle. dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

An embattled Pierce County sheriff’s drug unit is going back to work next month, but with a different mission.

The team will broaden its approach from primarily narcotics to human trafficking, exploitation of minors and “problem houses” that draw crime to certain neighborhoods.

“There will be more of an overall focus on felony criminal activity,” said Kevin Roberts, bureau chief of the Criminal Investigations Bureau who will oversee the new Special Investigation Unit. “Narcotics are going to be a focus of the unit, but we’re looking at where we can make the biggest impact in the community and the neighborhoods. Most crimes have a nexus to narcotics, and we want to make sure we’re taking a more global approach to the major issues affecting Pierce County.”

The unit was shut down in April 2020 for an internal investigation into whether some members wrote fake police reports to protect an informant, conducted improper searches and violated other department policies and procedures.

A fact-finding mission by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office found Lt. Cynthia Fajardo and four others in the unit might have violated dozens of policies. But an outside review of the investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office cleared the drug unit of serious wrongdoing and found the issues traced back to a “broken relationship” and communication issue with prosecutors.

Sheriff Ed Troyer has not yet said whether Fajardo and other members will be disciplined, and which members will rejoin the new team.

Nine $1.5 million claims against Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett, former Sheriff Paul Pastor and five others in their administrations remain unresolved.

Since the outside review was turned over to Pierce County officials in January, the Sheriff’s Department has been working to revamp the unit and get it back up and running. Roberts said the team should be back to work by July 12.

The biggest change will be broadening the focus beyond major drug investigations.

Residents don’t usually complain about drug deals — they complain about certain houses where drug activity takes place, Roberts said.

“We recognize that narcotics activity affects more than just the users and dealers — it affects the safety and quality of life at neighborhoods, businesses and schools where the activity is occurring nearby,” Troyer said.

Another major change will be working closer with prosecutors to ensure a better relationship and more successful case prosecutions.

Prosecutors will now get regular briefings on operations rather than just being handed the case when it’s concluded. The two agencies are holding regular training sessions together, including on how to properly serve search warrants and how incentivized witnesses can be used in investigations.

Prosecutors said they have confidence in Roberts and the changes they’ve seen in the unit.

“We’re looking forward to starting fresh,” said Adam Faber, spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.