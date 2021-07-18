Man shot on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma dies at area hospital

Police tape surrounds the scene of a crime in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma police are investigating two Sunday homicides.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 5600 block of Pacific Avenue where they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Tacoma Fire Department took the man to an area hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Three hours later, police also were dispatched to an office building in the 900 block of A Street in downtown Tacoma after a female security guard, thought to be in her 40s, was found unconscious by a colleague. She later died at the scene.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide because there were signs of trauma to the body, Officer Shelbie Boyd said.

She added that the two investigations were not connected.