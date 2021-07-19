Man arrested in death of security guard in downtown Tacoma

Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of killing a security guard in downtown Tacoma.

He was taken into custody early Monday and is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Prosecutors will likely make a charging decision Tuesday.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, has not been publicly identified.

Detectives have not released information about a motive or how the security guard died but said it was a homicide.

One of the victim’s colleague’s found her body about 6 a.m. when he arrived for work in the 900 block of A Street.

She was still breathing when she was found but died at the scene.