Crime

Man arrested in death of security guard in downtown Tacoma

Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of killing a security guard in downtown Tacoma.

He was taken into custody early Monday and is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Prosecutors will likely make a charging decision Tuesday.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, has not been publicly identified.

Detectives have not released information about a motive or how the security guard died but said it was a homicide.

One of the victim’s colleague’s found her body about 6 a.m. when he arrived for work in the 900 block of A Street.

She was still breathing when she was found but died at the scene.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
