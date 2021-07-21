Man killed in Tacoma shooting has been identified

A man fatally shot in Tacoma last weekend has been identified.

Leroy Navarro, 39, died Sunday of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was found about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Pacific Avenue after people called 911 to report hearing a disturbance and gunshots.

Navarro was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the homicide, and detectives have not released details about the shooting or a possible motive.