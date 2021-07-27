Man pleads guilty to murder for death of woman found in wooded area of JBLM

A man who fatally shot and beat a woman whose body was found in a wooded area of Joint Base Lewis-McChord has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Bobbie Anson Pease, 52, is one of two men charged for the death of 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson.

The other man, Jeremy Jay Warren previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to court records.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced later this year in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

Court records and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office give this account of what happened:

The men had been living with Jackson and her daughter in Tacoma. Jackson asked the men for a ride to a convenience store Sept. 4, 2018, and on the way back Pease said he wanted to target shoot. He drove to a wooded area of JBLM near Spanaway, outside JBLM’s fence.

That’s where the men accused Jackson of stealing a pipe and a pocket knife, and they pepper sprayed her. Next they beat her with a baseball bat, and she suffered broken bones and head injuries. Then Pease shot her in the head three times and the men left. Investigators later found the gun in the Puyallup River.

Pease and Warren called police and told them Jackson had left the store with someone else and moved out of state.

Railroad workers found her body Sept. 13, 2018, and the men were arrested the next month in Forks.

Pease’s criminal history includes assault, attempting to elude police, escape, robbery, witness tampering, theft, car theft, burglary and possession of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He also pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Attorneys have agreed to recommend a 26-year sentence.