Couple killed in Tacoma after suspected speeding driver hits their car

Stock photo Getty Images

A couple was killed in Tacoma late Saturday after a suspected speeding driver struck their car, police said.

The collision took place just about 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yakima Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was traveling westbound on South 72nd Street when he ran a red light and struck the couple’s 2001 Plymouth Neon as it headed north on South Yakima Avenue, police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The impact shoved the Plymouth into the fence of a front yard.

Both the 63-year-old man and 66-year-old woman inside the Plymouth were pronounced dead at the scene.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A 51-year-old man in the 2017 Nissan driven by the at-fault driver suffered a minor injury.

The driver, who witnesses said was speeding, was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.