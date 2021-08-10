Officials identify 1 of 2 people killed by speeding driver in Tacoma crash

Stock photo Getty Images

One of two people killed in Tacoma after a suspected speeding driver struck the side of their car has been identified.

James Wagner, 63, of Tacoma, died Aug. 7 of multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They have not yet publicly identified his 66-year-old wife, who also died in the collision.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yakima Avenue as Wagner and his wife traveled north on South Yakima in their 2001 Plymouth Neon.

Police say a 21-year-old man in a Nissan ran a red light at South 72nd Street and hit the couple’s vehicle, pushing it into a fence.

Both Wagner and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who witnesses said was speeding, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He has not yet been criminally charged.