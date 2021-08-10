Teenager arrested in fatal shooting of another teen in South Hill parking lot last month

Franklin Kiraba Thananga was fatally shot in a South Hill parking lot on July 28, 2021. Courtesy photo

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 28 shooting death of Franklin Kiraba Thananga, according to deputies.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested the teenager about noon at his residence without incident, according to a news release. He was booked into Remann Hall juvenile detention center.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, according to the release. More details about the arrest were not disclosed.

Thananga, known by his nickname, “Duce,” died of multiple gunshot wounds around 10:20 p.m. at a department store parking lot in South Hill. He was 16.

Several witnesses reported seeing a man running from the shooting, according to the release. At the time, deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the man witnesses reported.