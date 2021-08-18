Officials identify father shot to death in Graham last week

Officers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigate the scene in the 9500 block of 254th Street East in Graham where a 51-year-old man was shot and killed by his 32-year-old son Thursday, August 12, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

A man shot to death at his home in Graham last week during an incident involving his son was identified Wednesday.

Bradley Kassuhn, 51, of Graham, died Aug. 12 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident occurred around 1:10 p.m. in the 9500 block of 254th Street East. Deputies last week reported Kassuhn was shot and killed by his 32-year-old son following an argument at their home. Kassuhn was armed with a machete during the incident.

The son was briefly detained by deputies and then released later that day after being interviewed by investigators.

Court records show Kassuhn pled guilty in 2019 to violating a no contact order placed against him by a family member. Kassuhn was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm in 2009 and fourth-degree assault in 2004.