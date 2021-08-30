Two Tacoma men sentenced to years in prison for drug trafficking, gun crimes

Two Tacoma men convicted of distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms were sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Tyson Lloyd, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Cole Hornbeck, 25, was sentenced to six years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman announced. Both distributed controlled substances, including a “large amount” of meth, according to a news release. The men pleaded guilty in June.

Lloyd supervised Hornbeck as a distributor in his drug-trafficking network, according to the release. In April 2020, the two men agreed to sell meth to a person who was secretly working with law enforcement. The men sold the person $5,000 worth of meth and arranged for another drug deal the following week.

Lloyd and Hornbeck were arrested in Auburn, Washington, during a deal for “a large quantity” of meth, according to the release.

“There is nothing good about methamphetamine – it destroys lives,” U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said at the sentencing hearing, according to the release. “People are harmed, people suffer. And not just the user – it is families of users who are harmed as well.”

Police searched the home where the two men lived together and seized meth, cocaine and two firearms — a shotgun and a stolen .45-caliber pistol.

Lloyd also pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon. He has previously been convicted of burglary, car theft and identity theft, according to the release. Hornbeck pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as an unlawful user of controlled substances.

Once the men complete their time in prison, Lloyd will be on supervised release for five years and Hornbeck will be on supervised release for four years.