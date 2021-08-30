Man fatally shot outside Sprague Avenue gas station in Tacoma is identified

Dreamstime via TNS

A man shot to death at a Shell gas station last week on South Sprague Avenue in Tacoma has been identified.

Job Anthony William Irving, 30, of Sacramento, California, died Aug. 25 near the 1400 block of South Sprague Avenue of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Irving was one of two men shot around midnight near the gas station. Police initially reported the other man was recovering.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said there were no updates in the case as of Monday and that police were continuing to investigate.

Irving’s death is the 19th homicide in the city so far this year.