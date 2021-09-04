Contractor identified in fatal shooting at Spanaway home over tile work

A 51-year-old man was shot and killed in Spanaway on Aug. 28 after he and a homeowner argued over the price of tile work he was contracted to do, according to law enforcement officials.

A contractor who was the victim of a recent shooting at a Spanaway home has been identified.

Scott Odell Howard, 51, of Graham, died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a Friday news release.

Earlier reports listed the victim as 52.

Pierce County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting the evening of Aug. 28 in the 1800 block of 150th St. S. in Spanaway, where Howard was found dead inside the home.

According to charging papers, deputies determined the homeowner shot and killed the contractor after an argument over payment for tile work at the home, where Howard had been working for about a week.

Prosecutors charged Yoon Myong Bang, 73, with first-degree murder Monday. Bang pleaded not guilty at arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court and his bail was set at $1 million.

News Tribune archives contributed to this report.