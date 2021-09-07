Officials identify suspected home intruder killed in Bonney Lake shooting

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Tacoma man killed last week in a shooting at a Bonney Lake home has been identified. Deputies reported last week they suspected the man was a home intruder.

Jason Dean Wilson, 46, died Aug. 31 of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Wilson entered a home that morning in the 3200 block of 214th Avenue East. Inside, an altercation allegedly ensued between the man and the homeowner’s 31-year-old son, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Detective Alex Richards said Sept. 1. He said the homeowner’s son shot the suspected intruder.

Wilson was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Tuesday night.

Deputies aren’t certain why Wilson entered the home. Richards said the homeowner wasn’t at the residence at the time of the shooting. He said the son was interviewed by investigators who determined the shooting was likely self-defense. The son was not booked into jail.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.