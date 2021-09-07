Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Officials identify suspected home intruder killed in Bonney Lake shooting

A Tacoma man killed last week in a shooting at a Bonney Lake home has been identified. Deputies reported last week they suspected the man was a home intruder.

Jason Dean Wilson, 46, died Aug. 31 of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Wilson entered a home that morning in the 3200 block of 214th Avenue East. Inside, an altercation allegedly ensued between the man and the homeowner’s 31-year-old son, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Detective Alex Richards said Sept. 1. He said the homeowner’s son shot the suspected intruder.

Wilson was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Tuesday night.

Deputies aren’t certain why Wilson entered the home. Richards said the homeowner wasn’t at the residence at the time of the shooting. He said the son was interviewed by investigators who determined the shooting was likely self-defense. The son was not booked into jail.

Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County.
