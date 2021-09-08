Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Officials identify man found dead in abandoned Lakewood mobile home

A man found killed last month in an abandoned Lakewood mobile home has been identified.

Charles Wayne Fiveash Jr., 39, was found dead Aug. 14, according to a Wednesday news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide but did not release his cause of death.

Earlier reports listed the man as 40.

Lakewood police were called Aug. 14 to the Karwan Mobile Home Park, 2621 84th Street South, after someone found Fiveash’s body. Fiveash knew people who lived in the mobile home park, but he did not live there.

Fiveash was last seen by friends July 20 while watching an NBA playoff game.

This was the fourth homicide in Lakewood in 2021.

Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
