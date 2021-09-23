Man found fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot

Tacoma police found a man fatally shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a business in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, Sept. 23, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police said officers found a man shot in a parking lot early Thursday morning. The man was declared dead on the scene.

Officers from Tacoma Police Department responded about 5:40 a.m. to the parking lot of a business in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street for reports of a man who had been shot, according to a tweet from the police department.

At the parking lot, officers found a man who was unresponsive. According to the tweet, police took measures to try to save the man’s life, but he was declared dead.

Details of the circumstances of the man’s death were not immediately available Thursday morning.

Police said an investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 7:42 AM.