Crime

Man fatally shot in Tacoma has been identified

A man fatally shot in Tacoma last week has been identified.

Antonio Deshaun Robinson, 35, died Thursday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After somebody called 911 to report a shooting in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, officers responded about 5:40 a.m. and found Robinson in the parking lot of a business.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not arrested anyone in connection with the homicide and have released no details about the shooting.

There have been 23 homicides in the city so far this year. Fifteen of those were shootings.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 3:39 PM.

