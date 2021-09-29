Officials identify man fatally shot in Buckley garage

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who was shot to death early Saturday in a Buckley garage was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.

Ryan Edwin Bentley, 27, died Sept. 25 of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Bentley’s death was ruled a homicide.

Two women were taken into custody to be questioned about the shooting, but they have not been arrested, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said Wednesday.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called about 2:25 a.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of 272nd Avenue East in Buckley for a report of a shooting in a garage.

Deputies said two women were checking on a friend’s property when they encountered Bentley in the garage. Deputies said there was an altercation, and one of the women shot Bentley.

Moss said there were no security cameras on the property and deputies have no other witnesses aside from the two women. He said the investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 9:26 AM.