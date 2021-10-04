Officials identify woman killed in suspected hit-and-run near Spanaway

A woman who deputies said was killed last week after being hit by two different vehicles along a road in Spanaway was identified Monday.

Deanna Rae Stoumbaugh, 54, died Sept. 28 near the 4300 block of 200th Street East, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. She died of multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said last week they were investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said no one witnessed the first vehicle strike the woman, but a witness later saw a box truck run over the woman and continue driving when the woman was already down in the road.

Updates in the investigation were not immediately available Monday.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:24 AM.