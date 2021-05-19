Eatonville school board decides on superintendent. Teachers union worried about his past

Eatonville superintendent finalists Gary Neal, Jay Brower and Jeff Dillon.

The Eatonville School District Board of Directors unanimously voted Wednesday to hire the former superintendent of the Sequim School District to be Eatonville’s new schools leader, but some people are concerned about the choice.

Gary Neal has accepted the offer as the top administrator for the 2,000-student district. He was one of three finalists.

Asked for the superintendent contract, the district said the contract will be available for request after the May 26 school board meeting. According to The News Tribune payroll database, the current superintendent was paid $149,331 during the 2017-18 school year.

Neal will replace Krestin Bahr, who was hired as the superintendent at Peninsula School District. She will start at the Gig Harbor school district on July 1 after more than seven years leading Eatonville.

“I want you to know how humbled and honored I am to be selected as the next superintendent for Eatonville School District,” he told the board in the Wednesday morning meeting. “I am excited, and I look forward to getting to Eatonville and getting to work.”

Board member Matt Marshall said it was great to have Neal join the district.

“I’m excited as we turn this new chapter for our town and district,” Marshall said in the meeting.

Neal is a consultant for Vanir Construction Management’s K-12 programs. Prior to that, he was the Sequim School District’s superintendent from 2015 to 2019 after a year as the district’s assistant superintendent.

The Sequim Gazette reported in 2019 that 88 percent of Sequim Education Association’s members voted against renewing his contract in an advisory poll, and the Sequim school board voted twice against renewing his contract. Neal resigned a year before his contract ended. He took a job at the construction company, which oversaw the Sequim School District’s $5.75 million kitchen project during Neal’s tenure as superintendent.

Eatonville Education Association’s president Michael Sniezak said he was stunned by the decision to hire Neal.

“I think there is a lot of concern that his former union didn’t support him,” Sniezak told The News Tribune. “That puts him at a disadvantage at day one. I think that job is more PR than business and to start without your primary stakeholders supporting you, it’s a tough place to be.

“To think that we have to bring in leadership not in education during the pandemic is a real head scratcher. That was the first thing people brought up right now, and education is so different than it has ever looked.”

Sniezak said he does like that Neal has a track record of passing bonds and levies. Bonds take 60 percent approval by voters to pass. Sniezak said the last few ballot measures for bonds have failed including Eatonville’s $4 million bond measure in 2020 to renovate athletic facilities.

Sniezak said he still hopes Neal can bridge difficult decisions between the board and the teachers union.

“Even if we are not always seeing eye to eye, we compromise and (Krestin) Bahr was good at brokering a compromise,” he said. “I just hope that Neal can step in and be the same kind of person.”