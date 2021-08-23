Motorcyclist killed in Tacoma traffic collision over weekend

Tacoma Police Department

A 40-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on South 56th Street, police said.

Officers were called to a report of a traffic collision around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The man was driving east on South 56th Street “at a high rate of speed,” and the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan was driving west, Haddow said. She said the driver of the sedan made a left turn onto South J Street and collided with the motorcycle.

A portion of South 56th Street was closed for several hours after the incident.

Haddow said there were no signs of impairment in the man driving the sedan. Police are continuing to investigate.