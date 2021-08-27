Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Tacoma crash

A 40-year-old man who died in Tacoma after a driver made a left turn and collided with his motorcycle was identified Thursday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Nicholas William Rathke, of Lacey, Washington, died of blunt head trauma Aug. 22, according to a news release. The office ruled his death an accident.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of South J Street as Rathke drove east on South 56th Street on his motorcycle. Police said a man driving west on South 56th Street in a Mercedes-Benz sedan made a left turn onto South J Street and hit the motorcycle.

Excessive speed was not a factor in the crash, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson, Shelbie Boyd, said. Police initially reported excessive speed was a factor.

Police said there were no signs of impairment in the man driving the sedan.