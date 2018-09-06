Deputies coax abandoned kitten to safety at Burning Man and adopt it, photos show

Deputies at the Burning Man festival in Nevada heard an “unusual sound” under a sheriff’s office trailer last week, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

To investigate, deputies peered beneath the command post trailer on Aug. 29. That’s when they spotted a tiny black and white kitten with adorably large whiskers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

There was a problem, though: The little cat had wedged itself under the trailer in a spot that deputies couldn’t access, which meant the kitten would have to come out on its own, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then began feeding the cat — and after a handful of days, they were able to lure the kitten out to safety.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But the cat still had “no owner or place to go,” so one of the sheriff’s office’s SWAT deputies adopted the animal and named it “ACE,” the sheriff’s office said.

“So happy he was so vocal and you found him!” one Facebook commenter wrote.

The kitten was named “ACE” and adopted by a SWAT deputy, authorities said. Washoe County Sheriff's Office