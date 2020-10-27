You can get a free taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday thanks to a stolen base

You can get free food on Wednesday, and it’s all thanks to baseball player Mookie Betts.

Taco Bell promised to give away tacos at no charge if a player stole a base in the World Series, and last week a Los Angeles Dodgers player did just that. Now, you can get a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday, the company said.

Betts stole an impressive two bases in the bottom of the 5th inning during Game 1 of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays, CNN reported. The Dodgers won the game 8-3 and currently lead the Rays in the series, 3-2.

Game 6 is slated for Tuesday night.

The free tacos are available all day Wednesday in-store at participating Taco Bell locations while supplies last, the company said.

You can also redeem your free taco online or through the Taco Bell app for pickup. The offer excludes delivery and Doritos Locos Tacos Supremes.

Betts stealing two bases doesn’t mean you get a pair of tacos, however. Free tacos are limited to one per person.

You can find your nearest Taco Bell here.