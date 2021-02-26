Kitten with paws frozen to ground rescued during brutal cold snap, Iowa officials say

The kitten, who is now named Olaf, was found on the side of a building in Des Moines, his rescuers said. Screen grab from ARL's Facebook page

A kitten that was discovered with his paws frozen to the ground next to a building in Des Moines, Iowa, is on the path to recovery, his rescuers said.

Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said that the kitten, now named Olaf (a popular character from the Disney hit “Frozen”) was “obviously not used to being outdoors” and most likely would have perished in the bitter cold if he had not been rescued.

“We rushed him back to our Miracle Medical Team, who found he is suffering from severe frostbite on his back paws, as well as parts of his front paws and part of his tail,” the Animal Rescue League said last week. “We don’t know yet how much damage has been done or how much it will affect his ability to walk. He’s now safe and warm at the ARL, but he’s not out of the woods.”

During the month of February, Des Moines temperatures have been dropping into negative territory and even colder with wind chill, the Des Moines Register said.

Temperatures like this can be fatal to animals, so the ARL offers tips on keeping your pets safe and warm during the cold season.