79-year-old hiker missing for two days in Zion National Park, officials say

Officials are looking for a missing hiker in Zion National Park who was reportedly last seen Tuesday.

John Fiske Burg, 79, was last seen around 7 a.m. that day leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah. He was staying at the hotel with a group of 50 hikers and said that he might hike the Canyon Overlook Trail, according to a news release from Zion National Park Service.

His vehicle was found at the trailhead of that route, and it’s unknown when exactly he arrived there.

Burg is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 220 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a yellow jacket, blue Osprey backpack, shorts, ankle-high hiking boots, and a white visor hat with a neck guard, the release said.

MISSING PERSON: JOHN FISKE BURG

If you may have seen or interacted with John around September 28th, or if you have other info that could help locate him, please submit a tip:



CALL or TEXT the Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE form https://t.co/qOdB1PQqQL

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov pic.twitter.com/PYQZtCq60l — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) September 30, 2021

The Canyon Overlook Trail is temporarily closed as officials continue the search, Zion National Park Service said in a Tweet.

Zion National Park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s office are investigating the case, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Officials have asked anyone who may have information about Burg’s whereabouts to call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009, email them at nps_isb@nps.gov, or fill out an online form at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

The Canyon Overlook Trail is a mile long and takes about an hour to hike, according to Zion National Park’s website. The trail can be steep in some spots.

