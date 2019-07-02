Timothy Bass to spend nearly three decades in prison for 1989 murder of Mandy Stavik

Timeline of the 1989 Mandy Stavik murder case Thirty years after the murder of Amanda "Mandy" Stavik in 1989, Timothy Bass is scheduled to face trial for first-degree murder in May. A reported DNA match led to Bass' arrest in December 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thirty years after the murder of Amanda "Mandy" Stavik in 1989, Timothy Bass is scheduled to face trial for first-degree murder in May. A reported DNA match led to Bass' arrest in December 2017.

Timothy Forrest Bass will spend almost three decades in prison — almost as much time as he was free — for kidnapping, raping and murdering 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik nearly 30 years ago.

Judge Robert Olson sentenced the 51-year-old Everson man to nearly 27 years Tuesday, July 2, for Stavik’s death. A jury found Bass guilty of murder May 24 after a three-week trial in Whatcom County Superior Court, as well as guilty of special verdicts for first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree kidnapping.

Special prosecuting attorney David McEachran, who came out of retirement to handle the case, asked for the maximum amount of time, which is nearly 27 years. Bass’ public defenders asked for the minimum sentence of 20 years, arguing that Bass had no criminal history and was 22 at the time of Stavik’s death.

“This case when I look over all years, I’ve never seen one that had an impact like this one did. People felt that they didn’t have a sense of safety. It was the realization that we’re not all that safe and that there was a monster who was really living among us,” McEachran said.

The sentencing law in effect at the time of the crime is the law that governs this case. For someone convicted of first-degree felony murder in 1989, the minimum standard range is 20 years, with a maximum of nearly 27, according to court records.

Remembering Mandy

Mike Brighton read a statement for Stavik’s mother, Mary, and Molly Brighton, his wife and Stavik’s sister. Brighton said he never got the honor of meeting Stavik, but remembered pictures of her hung on the kitchen walls in the family home on Strand Roadwhen he first visited Molly.

He said Molly still won’t go down the stretch of the Nooksack River where Stavik’s body was found. He said their daughter, who they named Mandy, and their son are similar to Stavik, as they have been athletic, involved with music and were good students. Brighton said his children and the community were robbed of the impact Stavik could have had on their lives.

“The memory of her tragedy never left our thoughts. This loss’s impact can never be imagined, never replaced. My family will never be healed, never be normal. Mandy will never be returned to our family, our lives,” Mike Brighton said. “Timothy Forrest Bass must never be allowed to walk the Earth as a free person. Never ever.”

Bridget Whitson, Stavik’s step-sister, said her strongest early memories were of her and Stavik playing together. She said they enjoyed riding horses, sledding and ice skating, climbing hay bales, and talking for hours into the night.

“Having a brand new same-age sister was like having a built-in playmate and a partner in adventure,” Whitson said.

Whitson said having to explain or justify her grief and how she is related to Stavik is difficult every time. She said she knew what irritated Stavik, her dreams and plans for adventure, and the way she laughed.

“I know these things because, except for biology, Mandy was my sister. We were close and we needed each other. I still need my sister,” Whitson said.

Whitson said she’s lived the past 30 years filled with anxiety because of Stavik’s murder and knowing her killer was free. She said her kids weren’t allowed to run or bike alone, because she would worry. Since the guilty verdict, she said she’s experienced a new, unexpected joy in her life. She said she wanted Olson to consider the “raw, jagged, burning pain” Bass has caused, and wanted to be sure her family and others would be safe.

“Please help us to have the piece of mind to just remember Mandy,” Whitson said.

Rick Zender, Stavik’s longtime boyfriend, brought the letters the two wrote one another while he was away at college. He said he’s ashamed he hasn’t kept in better touch with Stavik’s family, and said it was too painful after her death.

“The nightmares came immediately. The worst part isn’t dreaming that she’s alive, but dreaming she’s dead. Because for those few moments in transition, as I open my eyes, there’s hope her death was just a nightmare. But she’s really gone,” Zender said.

Zender said he’s haunted he didn’t protect Stavik. He said giving Bass life in prison would provide the best chance at peace.

“I lost my girlfriend that I loved early. Thirty years and counting and my rage doesn’t seem to let up. Add this to the loss for Mandy’s family and the community, and the pain is exponential,” Zender said.

Maintaining innocence

Bass’ mother, Sandra, said Bass got good grades in high school, never caused trouble and worked hard at his job and during college. She said there were numerous parts of the case that bothered her, such as Bass’ ex-wife’s testimony, and that she knows her son isn’t guilty. She said she believes Stavik’s killer is still out there.





“He was found guilty in people’s minds way before the trial started. He’s being sent to prison on emotion, even if it means you’re convicting an innocent person,” Sandra Bass said.

Bass also said he’s innocent, and said he believed he didn’t receive a fair trial.

Stavik disappeared Nov. 24, 1989, while on a jog near her home on Strand Road in Clipper, near Acme. Three days later, her body was found in the south fork of the Nooksack River.

A DNA suspect profile was created from evidence taken from Stavik’s body and preserved. Kim Wagner, a coworker of Bass’, collected a plastic cup and Coke can Bass discarded and turned them in to detectives. The DNA found there was 1 in 11 quadrillion match to the suspect profile, court records show.