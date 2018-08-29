Another mutilated cat found Tuesday near Chehalis Western Trail

Another cat has been found mutilated, the latest in a string of cat killings in Thurston County.

The cat’s body was found Tuesday along Pacific Avenue Southeast near the Chehalis Western Trail, according to Thurston County Animal Services Officer Erika Johnson.

“When it actually happens and you find it, that’s a completely different story. It really hits home,” Paul DeTray, who found the cat in a field, told KOMO News.

This brings the total count to 12 cats killed. Investigators believe the cases are connected because most of the cats’ bodies have been left in public after the animals’ spines have been removed.





A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The amount has grown to $30,000 in recent weeks as additional organizations — including PETA and the Humane Society of the United States — have become involved.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced last week a detective from its major crimes division has been assigned to the case and will work with Thurston County Animal Services and others to solve the crimes, which have occurred at various locations in the county.

“TCSO is extremely concerned that such a predator is lurking and committing such vile crimes in our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the cat killings is asked to call Det. Ben Elkins at 360-786-5279 or Det. Carrie Nastansky at 360-786-5610.