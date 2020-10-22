Washington has one of the highest flu vaccination rates in the US, CDC data shows

In the age of coronavirus, getting a flu shot this season is “more important then ever,” as the combination of the two respiratory illnesses could overwhelm health care systems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Residents in some states are better about getting the vaccine than others, according to CDC data.

AdvisorSmith, a business insurance research company, analyzed and compiled CDC data to determine the states “with the highest and lowest flu vaccination rates.”

Washington was among the top 10 states with the highest flu vaccination rates, the report showed. Washington’s average rate for the past three flu season was 52.9%, or the eighth highest rate in the U.S., according to the report.

The company looked at flu vaccination rates “for the general population aged at least six months old over the past three flu seasons” in each state.

Washington’s flu vaccination rate has increased each year since 2017, the report showed. Here are the rates for each season:

2017 to 2018 - 48.5%

2018 to 2019 - 53.8%

2019 to 2020 - 56.3%

The CDC also broke down vaccination rates by age. The age group in Washington that had the lowest vaccination rate last season was classified as “18 to 49 years not at high risk,” according to the CDC.

That group had a rate of 43%. Washington’s group with the highest (77%) rate last flu season in was “6 months — 4 years.”

The state with the highest average flu vaccination rate over the three seasons was Rhode Island at 57.1%. Texas had the lowest average rate, at 44.3%.

Nationwide, the three-season average rate was 47.6%, but it’s been ticking upward.

The country’s vaccination rate during the 2017-2018 flu season was 41.7%, and it jumped to 51.8% in 2019-2020.