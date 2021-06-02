Washington state

Relative called to pick up drunk driver’s vehicle was also drunk, Washington cops say

A man tried to pick up a family member’s car after they were arrested for DUI in Bellevue, Washington. He was also arrested for driving impaired, police said.
A man tried to pick up a family member’s car after they were arrested for DUI in Bellevue, Washington. He was also arrested for driving impaired, police said. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two family members ended up getting arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after a relative came to pick up the first driver’s car, police said.

The first arrest came last Thursday night, when police officers responding to a car wreck observed the driver showing signs of alcohol intoxication, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department.

Officers established probable cause to arrest the driver for driving under the influence and called a family member to retrieve the vehicle, the department said.

When the relative got there, he was also showing signs that he was drunk, according to the release. Officers again found probable cause and arrested the man for DUI, the department said.

Another family member was called and the vehicles and drivers were released to relatives, who were sober.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  

Business

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

June 02, 2021 2:50 PM

Business

Advocates hopeful climate bill can pass Oregon Legislature

June 02, 2021 2:50 PM

Business

Microsoft program aims to close digital divide in Detroit

June 02, 2021 2:50 PM

Business

Washington utility inks deal to buy Montana wind power

June 02, 2021 2:50 PM

Business

Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent

June 02, 2021 2:50 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service