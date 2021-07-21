Homeless camp to be removed after rocks thrown onto Washington interstate smash cars

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted photos showing the damage that resulted from people throwing rocks and debris on Interstate 90 near Rainier Avenue in Seattle on July 20, 2021. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson

After several vehicles were struck and damaged by rocks and debris thrown onto a Washington freeway, homeless encampments connected to at least one of the incidents will be removed, officials said.

Rock-throwing arrests

The most-recent incident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90 near Rainier Avenue in Seattle, King County’s 209th rock-throwing incident in 2021, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chase Van Cleave told McClatchy News in an email.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Tuesday’s incident, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted.

Troopers responded to reports of rocks/debris being thrown at cars on WB I90 near Rainier Ave around 4 PM. In total 7 vehicles were struck. WSP was able to arrest a 31 year old Seattle male whom we believe is responsible. Here are some pictures of the damage to 2 cars. pic.twitter.com/nKUP6I3gwM — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 21, 2021

On Tuesday morning, a Mercer Island Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was hit with “intentionally thrown” concrete debris on I-90 near Rainier Avenue, according to a news release from the Mercer Island Police Department.

An arrest was made but police did not give further details.

A 39-year-old man was arrested July 14 for throwing “numerous items” onto I-90 near Rainier Avenue, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

Two other men have been charged in connection with rock or debris throwing near Rainier Avenue, according to Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Nicholas Sousa, 35, was arrested July 10 and charged with reckless endangerment, third-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass.

Edgar Rios, 35, was arrested July 5 and charged with four counts of second-degree assault.

Another suspect arrested for throwing rocks! pic.twitter.com/HhnErAPR4t — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 12, 2021

A 40-year-old woman was arrested July 1 on a reckless endangerment charge for throwing rocks on Rainier Avenue, Norman Street and Poplar Place South, McNerthney told McClatchy News in an email.

Here are pictures from the reported rock/object throwing incident that happened earlier this evening around 5PM. Luckily there were no serious injuries. This incident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VWIrKH681S — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 19, 2021

One of the arrests involved a suspect who was connected to a nearby homeless encampment, according to Van Cleave.

Aside from the I-90 incidents, another individual, identified as Abdinasir Audeer, was arrested Tuesday for throwing rocks onto Interstate 5, McNerthney said.

Planned encampment removal

The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to remove encampments as a result of this string of incidents, Van Cleave said. One encampment at the Benvenuto Viewpoint and another adjacent to the westbound I-90 ramp to Rainier Avenue will be removed Thursday, The Seattle Times reported.

The department did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for more information about the removal from McClatchy News.

“The debris and rock throwing in proximity to specific encampments off of I-90 and I-15 is a public safety threat that we take very seriously and must be addressed immediately,” a statement from the department said, according to KING 5 in Seattle.

The City of Seattle ”will assist with debris removal, provide outreach to the people living in the right of way to advise them of what options and resources are available, and will offer storage of personal possessions if needed,” the department said in a statement, according to the Times.

“The City of Seattle is working in partnership with WSDOT to address the urgent and serious public safety concerns at multiple encampments along 1-90,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement, according to KING.