Witnesses pull two men from Washington river, cops say. Now police are investigating

Two men died after witnesses pulled them from the Skykomish River near Sunset Falls in Washington on July 24, 2021. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Getty Images | Royalty Free

Two men died after witnesses pulled them from a Washington river over the weekend, officials said.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Cable Drop Trail near Sunset Falls about two people seen drowning in the Skykomish River, according to a news release.

Bystanders helped pull the 56-year-old and 54-year-old from the water and officials began life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

“Despite the best efforts of our personnel running [two] resuscitations at once[,] both [victims] were pronounced dead at the scene,” Sky Valley Fire posted on Facebook.

It’s not clear how the men ended up in the water.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office plans to release the identities of the men and their cause of death.

The sheriff’s office warned that “currents are swift in Snohomish County creeks and rivers and water temperatures are around 50 degrees.” Officials suggest wearing life vests.